Muny Announces Casting for Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which runs July 8-16 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella) stars as Ariel, alongside Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Prince Eric, Nicole Parker (Wicked) as Ursula, Christopher Sieber (Shrek) as Chef Louis, Ben Davis (La Bohéme) as King Triton, Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) as Sebastian, Jen Cody (Urinetown) as Scuttle, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Flotsam, Adam Fane as Jetsam, and Rich Pisarkiewicz as Grimsby.

The show’s creative team is led by director John Tartaglia, with choreographer Patrick O’Neill and music director Annbritt duChateau. The rest of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.