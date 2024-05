Plus, get a first look at CGI Dr. Dillamond.

The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first film being released on November 27, 2024 and the second on November 26, 2025.