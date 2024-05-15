Theater News

New John Leguizamo Play, A Wrinkle in Time Musical, and More Set for Arena Stage Season

Arena Stage will present the world premiere of the new musical adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time, June 12-July 20, 2025.

The final production of its 2024-25 season, A Wrinkle in Time has a score by Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things) and a book by Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), with direction by Lee Sunday Evans.

Also having their world premieres at Arena Stage are a new play by Tarell Alvin McCraney (May 16-June 15, 2025), Larissa FastHorse’s Fake It Until You Make It (April 3-May 4, 2025), John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans (October 18-November 24, 2024), Matthew Libby’s Data (October 31-December 15, 2024), and Ken Ludwig’s stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile (November 22-December 29, 2024).

Also on tap are Whitney White’s Tony-nominated Broadway production of Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (September 6-October 6, 2024), Step Afrika’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show (December 13-22, 2024), and Karen Zacarias’s adaptation of Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence (February 28-March 30, 2025).

An unannounced new musical is also on the schedule, expected to premiere January 31-March 16, 2025.