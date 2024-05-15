Playwrights Horizons Announces Productions for 2024-25 Season

The season includes new works from Francesca D’Uva, Ryan J. Haddad, Jordan Harrison, Gabriel Kahane, Sarah Mantell, and more.

Playwrights Horizons, led by artistic directer Adam Greenfield, announced its 2024-25 season, a lineup that focuses on finding humanity and connection in isolating, disconnected times, with new work from Francesca D’Uva, Ryan J. Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories), Jordan Harrison (Marjorie Prime), Gabriel Kahane (February House), and Sarah Mantell, as well as a spring 2025 production to be announced later this summer.

The season kicks off in September with a duo of solo musical plays from singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travelers & Magnificent Bird, directed by Annie Tippe (Octet). Book of Travelers is a narrative work derived from a 9,000-mile train ride around the country and Magnificent Bird was created from a year spent offline, seeking a more profound and deliberate way of connecting with people.

In October, Sarah Mantell’s Playwrights commission In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot, a paean to the resilience of queer community in a human future drastically narrowed by encroaching oceans and the extreme endgame of corporate monopoly, comes to Playwrights Horizons in a world premiere production directed by Sivan Battat and produced in association with Breaking the Binary Theatre. Mantell makes their Off-Broadway debut with this Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play.

Also in October, Playwrights Horizons will host the third annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

The season continues with Francesca D’Uva’s This Is My Favorite Song, directed by Sam Max, in November. The writer, composer, and comedian performs an experimental fusion of stand-up and original digital pop songs as she grapples with loss and the avoidance of public, performed grieving.

The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison and co-produced with Vineyard Theatre and the Goodman Theatre will have its world premiere in January. The Antiquities expands Harrison’s examination of what AI means for human life.

In April, 2025, Ryan J. Haddad comes to Playwrights Horizons with his latest performance, Hold Me in the Water, a solo play about the passion and intimacy of first love, directed by Danny Sharron.