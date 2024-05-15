New York Classical Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for Henry IV

New York Classical Theatre announced the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, the production of NYCT’s 25th anniversary season. Directed and adapted by founding artistic director Stephen Burdman, the show will run from June 11-June 30 in Central Park, July 2-7 in Carl Schurz Park, and July 9-14 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton. This production will be the only Shakespeare to appear in Central Park this summer. All performances are free and open to the public, and reservations are recommended.

Rehearsals for Henry IV are also free and open to the public and will take place from May 13-June 6 across New York Classical Theatre’s 12-acre Central Park space daily from 10:00 AM-3:30 PM, except for Fridays.

This production is a blending of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2. The plays chronicle the civil strife during the reign of King Henry IV and the rise of young Prince Hal, who, under the tutelage of Sir John Falstaff, will become one of England’s most beloved rulers, Henry V.

Henry IV stars Nick Salamone (King Lear) as Henry IV, Juan Luis Acevedo as Northumberland/Lord Chief Justice, Ian Antal as Prince Hal, Anique Clements as Poins/Mortimer, Ian Gould as Owen Glendower/Westmoreland, John Michalski as Sir John Falstaff, Carine Montbertrand as Mistress Quickly/Worcester, Nuah Ozryel as Sir Walter Blount/Pistol, Briana Gibson Reeves as Lady Percy/Bardolph, and Damian Jermaine Thompson (Toni Stone) as Hotspur/Lancaster.

In addition to Burdman, the creative team includes production designer Kindall Almond, voice and speech coach Nora Leonhardt, assistant voice and speech coach Dr. Joan Melton, fight director Sean Michael Chin, movement coach Brendan McMahon, and wardrobe supervisor Laura Cuevas.