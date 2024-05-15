Original & Juliet Broadway Cast Member Rachel Webb Will Lead North American Tour

Full route announced for the multiyear tour that includes more than 30 cities in its first year.

The producers of & Juliet announced that Rachel Webb will lead the North American tour company of the musical, taking on the role of Juliet. Webb leads the touring company after making her Broadway debut with the original Broadway cast, in which she covered the titular role, having performed the role 148 times as of May 15. Additional casting will be announced later this summer.

& Juliet will launch its North American tour in September at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre and continue to more than 30 cities in its first year including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Featuring songs by Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet imagines what would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo. The musical opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues to play at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design) and J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Dominic Fallacaro (music director, additional orchestrations and arrangements).