Death Becomes Her, With Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Coming to Broadway in Time for Halloween

The new musical Death Becomes Her, now amid a world premiere engagement in Chicago, has set is Broadway debut. The show will run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning October 23, with opening night set for November 21.

Death Becomes Her on Broadway will star Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, who are all currently originating their roles in the debut run. Complete casting for the New York engagement will be announced in the coming months.

With a book by Marco Pennette and score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Inspired by the film of the same title, it tells the story of two glamorous rivals battling for the affection of the same man, who are given the secret to eternal life, with macabre results.

Gattelli’s production is designed by Derek McLane (sets), Paul Tazewell (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Rob Lake (illusions), Charles LaPointe (hair and wigs), and Joe Delude II (makeup). Fight direction is by Thomas Schall. Music supervision is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The music team includes Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Sam Daviss (dance arrangements), and Ben Cohn (music direction).

In Chicago, Death Becomes Her runs through June 2 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.