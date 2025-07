Day will star in the show through July 11.

Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) will play Izzy in the solo show Call Me Izzy on Broadway through July 11, according to the show’s Instagram.

Day is the standby for Jean Smart, who is temporarily out of the show due to a knee injury.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a play about domestic violence. It is running at Studio 54 through August 17.