Jessica Vosk to Star in Waitress at the Muny

The Muny announced principal casting for the Midwest regional premiere of Waitress, which runs from July 30-August 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will star as Jenna alongside Devin DeSantis as Dr. Pomatter, Lissa deGuzman (Wicked) as Dawn, Nicole Michelle Haskins as Becky, Ken Page (The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Joe, Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera) as Joe, Jonah D. Winston as Cal, and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Ogie.

The show’s creative team is led by director Lili-Anne Brown, with choreographer Chloe O. Davis and music director/conductor Andra Velis Simon.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress, based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town, and rocky marriage.

Remaining cast, including the role of Lulu, and creative team for Waitress will be announced at a later date.