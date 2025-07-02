Romy & Michelle: The Musical Announces Off-Broadway Run

The musical based on the cult film will open in October at Stage 42.

Romy & Michele: The Musical will debut off-Broadway at Stage 42 this fall, with performances starting on October 14 and an opening night set for October 28.

Based on the 1997 cult classic film Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange is the New Black), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy reluctantly agrees to go if they come up with something to impress their classmates, leading to an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves.

The cast and rest of the creative team will be announced at a later date.