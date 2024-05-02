The Muny Announces Principal Casting for Fiddler on the Roof

The Muny has announced principal casting for Fiddler on the Roof, which runs July 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The show stars Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) as Tevye, Jill Abramovitz (Chicago Med) as Golde, Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway) as Tzeitel, Hannah Corneau (Wicked) as Hodel, Emerson Glick (Fiddler on the Roof national tour) as Chava, Jed Resnick (Avenue Q) as Motel, Clay Singer (The Band’s Visit national tour) as Perchik, and Andrew Alstat as Fyedka.

With a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof tells the story of Tevye the milkman, who clings to the Jewish customs of Anatevka as his daughters question old-fashioned traditions and the world changes around them.

The show’s creative team is led by director Rob Ruggiero, with choreographer Parker Esse and music director Darryl Archibald. Remaining cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.