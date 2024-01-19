Casting of Kit Kat Club Performers Revealed for Broadway Revival of Cabaret

And even more Cabaret casting is on the way!

The producers of the Broadway revival of Cabaret have announced additional casting. The show is set to begin previews at the August Wilson Theatre on April 1 ahead of an official opening night on April 21.

The cast of Cabaret will include Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, Paige Smallwood as Rosie, and Marty Lauter as Victor. Lauter is best known to television audiences as Marcia Marcia Marcia from season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

They join join the previously announced Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Natascia Diaz as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, and Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee.

This new production of Cabaret from director Rebecca Frecknall is currently playing on London’s West End, where the Playhouse Theatre was rebuilt as an in-the-round cabaret space called the Kit Kat Club. The New York mounting will transform the Wilson into a similarly configured Kit Kat Club, where ticketed audience members are invited to arrive early to take in pre-show drinks, dining, and entertainment.

Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.

The musical, by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and book writer Joe Masteroff is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood. The creative team includes club, scenic, and costumer designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabelle Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical supervisor Jennifer Whyte, UK assistant director/prologue director Jordan Fein, prologue composer/musical director Angus MacRae, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, US associate director Danny Sharron, US associate choreographer Jessica Castro, and UK associate choreographer Kayla Lomas-Kirton.