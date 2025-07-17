Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker to Star in Bull Durham at Paper Mill Playhouse

The cast also includes Ashlyn Maddox, James Moye, Andrew Poston, Will Savarese, and Nick Wyman.

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Bull Durham, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2025-26 season.

The new musical runs October 2-November 2, with an official opening on October 12, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Smash), Bull Durham stars two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star, Flying Over Sunset) as Annie Savoy, Nik Walker (Hamilton, Spamalot) as Crash Davis, Joel Ashur as Larry, Ashlyn Maddox (Parade) as Millie, James Moye (Tootsie) as Skip, Andrew Poston (Almost Famous) as Jimmy, Will Savarese (Frozen national tour) as Nuke LaLoosh, and Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can) as Uncle Roy.

The ensemble features Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Based on the 1988 film, Bull Durham is adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner. In the musical, veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé.

The creative team includes music supervisor Vadim Feichtner, orchestrator August Eriksmoen, scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Haley Parcher, hair, wig, and makeup designer Liz Printz, and fight and intimacy director Rocío Mendez. Vocal arrangements are by Jason DeBord, Tim Weil, and Vadim Feichtner and dance arrangements are by Jason DeBord, Tim Weil, and Sam Davis.