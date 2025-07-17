The Touching Opening Night Gift Connie Francis Gave to Just in Time's Gracie Lawrence

Francis didn’t see the Broadway musical, but she made her feelings known to the cast.

In the new Broadway musical Just in Time, singer Gracie Lawrence earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of 1950s-’60s pop star Connie Francis.

Francis was thinking about Lawrence and leading man Jonathan Groff, even if she couldn’t get to the Big Apple. Francis, who died on July 16 at the age of 87, sent Lawrence and Groff a touching opening night gift this past April, which Lawrence reflects on below: