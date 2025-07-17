Jack Wolfe, Morgan Dudley, and More Join Hadestown on Broadway

New additions to the cast also include Rebecca Naomi Jones and Paulo Szot.

For the first time since its original company, the Broadway production of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre will welcome an entirely new set of leading actors to the stage, beginning September 2.

Joining the cast are Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal) as Orpheus, Morgan Dudley (Descendants: The Rise of Red) as Eurydice, Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as Persephone, Tony winner Paulo Szot (& Juliet) as Hades, and Grammy-winning jazz singer Kurt Elling as Hermes. Jeffrey Cornelius and Ayla Ciccone-Burton also join the cast, starting performances September 2 and 9.

Current stars Ali Louis Bourzgui, Phillip Boykin, Daniel Breaker, Lana Gordon, and Myra Molloy will have their final show on August 31.

The company also includes Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers are Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Tony-winning musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back.

Wolfe will not perform in Hadestown from September 9–21. Please visit the Hadestown website for more information on scheduled performer absences.