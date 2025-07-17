The recording of the full musical is available exclusively from Audible.

Dead Outlaw, Audible’s first-ever commissioned musical, is available today, July 17, exclusively from Audible. The seven-time Tony Award-nominated musical conceived by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, book by Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit), and direction by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit). The Audible Original showcases the entire original musical recorded in Dolby Atmos with immersive sound design. Click here to access the recording.

Dead Outlaw won the Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical for its 2024 off-Broadway premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. It transferred to Broadway in 2025 and recently closed on June 29.

The Audible Original release of Dead Outlaw, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek and recorded and mixed by Dean Sharenow, and features the entire original cast: Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Tony nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Tony nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi. The band features Rebekah Bruce (music director, piano, organ, vocals), Erik Della Penna (electric and acoustic guitars, lap steel guitar, mandolin, vocals), Hank Heaven (electric and acoustic guitars), William B Smylie (electric bass), and Spencer Cohen (drums).