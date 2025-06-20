Dead Outlaw to Close on Broadway

It was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Dead Outlaw will play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on June 29.

The Tony-nominated musical started previews on April 12 and officially opened on April 27. It will have played 73 regular performances and 14 previews

Nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dead Outlaw features music and lyrics by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) and Erik Della Penna and a book by Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit). David Cromer (The Band’s Visit) directs the musical about the true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. It won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical last year for its off-Broadway run featuring the same cast.

The cast features Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Tony nominee Jeb Brown as Bandleader and others, Tony nominee Julia Knitel as Millicent and others, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi and others, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, and Trent Saunders.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ani Taj, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, sound designer Kai Harada, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director Rebekah Bruce, and orchestrators David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow.

TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote in his review, “Dead Outlaw is profoundly, wickedly irreverent, with lyrics that elicit side-by-side laughs and gasps… If Hamilton is the face we like to present to the world, Dead Outlaw is our portrait in the attic.”