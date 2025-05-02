Listen to the 5 Best Original Score Tony Nominees

All of this year’s nominees have albums out now!

As we march towards the Tony Awards, we’ve created a list of cast recordings for you to enjoy representing this year’s Best Original Score nominees. Have a listen below.

Operation Mincemeat

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts



The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning new musical famously asked whether it was “too British for Broadway” and has been delightfully proven otherwise. It takes five actors playing 87 characters to bring the real tale of a British deception operation designed to mislead Nazi Germany using a corpse, to life on stage. You can hear the original West End and Broadway cast and have a (God, that’s) brilliant time. And don’t forget to read our deep dive into the heartbreaker “Dear Bill.”

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

So tell me, Ernest, have you seen Death Becomes Her on Broadway yet? No fear! The original cast recording, led by Tony nominees Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, is available now. With a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, the new musical is based on the cult 1992 film (written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis), following frenemies, the beautiful actress Madeline Ashton, and long-suffering author Helen Sharp, as they quest for eternal life.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

The new musical, based on the play by Josefina López and subsequent HBO film, has already released an EP featuring cast members and songwriter Joy Huerta. Get a taste of the show set in the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and meet dreamer Ana, who’s ready to pursue a life in New York City, much to her parents’ dismay.

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Surprise! Seven songs from the Dead Outlaw cast album — recorded during the show’s 2024 off-Broadway run — have just been released. Now, you can hear Tony nominees Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, and Julia Knitel, plus Outer Critics Circle Award winner Thom Sesma, singing their big numbers from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna’s countrified score.

Maybe Happy Ending

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Get out of the world within your room and listen to Darren Criss and Helen J Shen singing from the much-loved new musical Maybe Happy Ending. Even robots will feel feelings as they listen to this beautiful score.