Chanel Ali: Relative Stranger to Play SoHo Playhouse

Chanel Ali: Relative Stranger, a new comedy written and performed by stand-up comedian Chanel Ali, making her off-Broadway debut, will play Soho Playhouse beginning September 17, with an official opening set for September 19.

The solo show is presented by comedian and author Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine) and directed by Ryan Cunningham (Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning).

Relative Stranger details Chanel’s life, including her tumultuous foster care childhood, her mother’s slip into schizophrenia, and a court ordered paternity test that led her to meet her cop dad when she was 18 years old. In 2023, Chanel starred in a commercial produced by Kevin Hart for 23andMe, the DNA and genetics company, which led to the discovery of her 30-year-old brother whom she had never heard of, who shares her award-winning community hero father. Relative Stranger addresses questions about when the generations before us will take accountability for their mistakes.

The creative team includes scenic designer Christine Page, costume designer Brandi Denise, and technical director/lighting designer Dan Robinson.