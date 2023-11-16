Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Broadway Cast of Cabaret

Additional casting and other news about Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

This new production of Cabaret from director Rebecca Frecknall is currently playing on London’s West End, where the Playhouse Theatre was rebuilt as an in-the-round cabaret space called the Kit Kat Club. The New York mounting will transform the Wilson into a similarly configured Kit Kat Club, where ticketed audience members are invited to arrive early to take in pre-show drinks, dining, and entertainment.

The musical, by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and book writer Joe Masteroff is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood. The creative team includes club, scenic, and costumer designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabelle Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical supervisor Jennifer Whyte, UK assistant director/prologue director Jordan Fein, prologue composer/musical director Angus MacRae, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, US associate director Danny Sharron, US associate choreographer Jessica Castro, and UK associate choreographer Kayla Lomas-Kirton.