Tony Award Nominee Ato Blankson-Wood Cast as Cliff in Cabaret Revival

Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood will play Cliff in Cabaret opposite Academy Award and Tony winner Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles. This new production, which will transform the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club, is directed by Olivier winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony nominee and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Scutt. Performances begin April 1.

Blankson-Wood most recently portrayed Hamlet this summer at Shakespeare in the Park where he has also appeared in productions of Twelfth Night, As You Like It, and Hair. For his performance as Gary in Slave Play, he received Tony, Drama League, Antonyo, and Lortel nominations.

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

In addition to direction by Frecknall and club, scenic, and costume design by Scutt, Cabaret features choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway also includes Jennifer Whyte (music supervision and music direction), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Sam Cox (hair and wig design), Guy Common (makeup design), Jordan Fein (UK associate director and prologue director), Danny Sharron (US sssociate director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK associate choreographer), Jessica Castro (US associate choreographer), and Angus MacRae (prologue composer and prologue music director).

