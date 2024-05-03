Photo Flash Photos: Meet the 2024 Class of Tony Award Nominees See the stars celebrate with their fellow artists as they receive their nominee pins. Tricia Baron Broadway May 3, 2024 Alicia Keys and Shoshana Bean (© Tricia Baron) Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff (© Tricia Baron) Kelli O’Hara and Jamestown Revival (© Tricia Baron) Rachel Sussman and Shaina Taub (© Tricia Baron) Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Brody Grant (© Tricia Baron) Amy Herzog and Jeremy Strong (© Tricia Baron) Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young (© Tricia Baron) The Stereophonic team (© Tricia Baron) The Manhattan Theatre Club team with Mary Jane nominees Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Herzog (© Tricia Baron) Bebe Neuwirth, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and Steven Skybell (© Tricia Baron) Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Lila Neugebauer (© Tricia Baron) Guide Tony Awards Your Guide to Everything Tony awards See the Guide