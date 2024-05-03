Photo Flash

Photos: Meet the 2024 Class of Tony Award Nominees

See the stars celebrate with their fellow artists as they receive their nominee pins.

Tricia Baron
Broadway
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 281
Alicia Keys and Shoshana Bean
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 207
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 49
Kelli O’Hara and Jamestown Revival
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 261
Rachel Sussman and Shaina Taub
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 37
Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Brody Grant
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 230
Amy Herzog and Jeremy Strong
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 24
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 25
The Stereophonic team
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 94
The Manhattan Theatre Club team with Mary Jane nominees Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Herzog
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 110
Bebe Neuwirth, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and Steven Skybell
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 05 02 TM Tony Awards Meet the Nominees 183
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Lila Neugebauer
(© Tricia Baron)

