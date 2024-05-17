Domenica Feraud’s Someone Spectacular to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway

Set in a group therapy session, the new drama will play the Pershing Square Signature Center this summer.

Domenica Feraud someone spectacular will make its world premiere this summer at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre of the Pershing Square Signature Center. Previews begin July 17 ahead of an official opening night on July 31.

According to a press description, “Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It’s a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group’s typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking.”

“My mother, Nathalie Feraud-Salame, was the love of my life,” said Feraud, “When she passed away suddenly two years ago, I thought living without her might kill me. Writing someone spectacular is how I survived.”

Tatiana Pandiani is slated to direct. Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design is by Siena Zoë Allen (associate designer for Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me), lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Oona Curley (off-Broadway: Dr. Ride’s American Beach House), and sound design is by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (An Enemy of the People).

Casting has not yet been announced.