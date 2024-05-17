Sutton Foster Brings Once Upon a Mattress Back to Broadway This Summer

The musical revival will run at the Hudson Theatre before moving to Los Angeles.

Sutton Foster will star in a new Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress this summer at the Hudson Theatre, running July 31-November 30. Following its Broadway engagement, Foster will headline the production in Los Angeles for a four-week run at the Ahmanson Theatre, December 10-January 5, 2025.

Once Upon a Mattress, which will feature a new adaptation by Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. It has music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and an original book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. This production originated at New York City Center Encores! in January 2024.

The Broadway staging will have scenic design by David Zinn, lighting design by Justin Townsend, costume design by Andrea Hood, sound design Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations are by Bruce Coughlin. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as music supervisor and Annbritt duChateau as music director.

Casting for the production will be announced in the coming weeks. At Encores!, the show co-starred Michael Urie, Harriet Harris, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renée Daniels. Of that version, our critic wrote it was “an exuberant, nostalgia-based delight of a time.”