Introducing Glazer Hall, a New Waterfront Theater in Palm Beach

For the first time in more than 60 years, Palm Beach, Florida, is getting a new nonprofit arts organization: Glazer Hall.

Founded by longtime Palm Beach residents Avie and Jill Glazer, Glazer Hall is aiming to become a world-class cultural center and theater, taking over the space formerly known as the Royal Poinciana Playhouse.

The Glazers are well known: Avie is the cochairman of Manchester United and the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he serves on the Board of Trustees at Washington University in St. Louis. Jill, a former Tulane University trustee, has served on many boards, including Palm Beach Day Academy, the Cowen Institute, and Rochester’s Hillel Community Day School. She is currently a director for the Palm Beach Civic Association and is newly elected to the Town of Palm Beach United Way Board of Directors. Together, they have championed organizations such as Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, where the Jill H. & Avram A. Glazer Family Club is named in their honor.

Passionate about the arts and education, they’re excited to combine the two, working alongside executive director Allison Stockel, who spent 21 years running the Ridgefield Playhouse, a 500-seat, nonprofit performing arts center in Connecticut.

Here, Stockel and Jill Glazer share their vision for the theater and tell us what to expect this season.

Tell me about the rebirth and subsequent renaming of the Royal Poinciana Playhouse. Jill, how did you and your husband get involved?

Jill Glazer: The former Royal Poinciana Playhouse closed and the building sat vacant for more than 20 years.

One day, my husband came home and said it’s time someone did something about it and it might as well be us. It’s a landmarked space and, from the start, we’ve wanted to make it as flexible a space as possible.

What kinds of programming do you envision for the space?

Jill: It will host dance, film, music, talks, and countless other cultural experiences.

Allison Stockel: We’re thrilled to showcase the full spectrum of the performing arts, including music (from country and rock to singer-songwriter, jazz, classical, and more), dance, comedy, speakers, and special collaborations with local arts organizations. Our programming will feature engaging family shows and robust arts-in-education initiatives, offering something for everyone from ages two to 99.

Will there be educational programs and involvement with local schools?

Allison: Yes, we plan on working with all the local schools to present programming that complements their core curriculum. From STEM shows to slam poetry to shows that bring books to life, we are truly excited to be working on this aspect of our programming.

Do you have any highlights you can share from the upcoming season?

Allison: I can share that we have some truly exciting experiences in the works. For example, Preservation Hall is coming from New Orleans, and we’re planning to offer ticket holders a preshow, culinary experience – NOLA style – either in our lobby or on our waterfront terrace. We’ll also welcome celebrated singer-songwriters like Judy Collins, and present stunning dance collaborations with world-class companies such as American Ballet Theatre. And that’s just a glimpse of what’s to come. We’ll be announcing much more this summer.

If someone is thinking about visiting, what can they expect from their experience?

Jill: Expect the unexpected. A beautiful waterfront theater.