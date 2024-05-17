Audio Share

Listen to “The Grand Spec” from Water for Elephants

The cast recording of the Broadway musical drops today.

Paul Alexander Nolan and the Broadway cast of Water for Elephants.
The original Broadway cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical Water for Elephants has been released today on all major streaming platforms. It is produced by Ghostlight Records, and a physical CD will be available this summer. Water for Elephants is based on Sara Gruen’s novel about a young veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus during the Great Depression. It features a book by Rick Elice and a score written by PigPen Theatre Co. You can listen to the first act finale, “The Grand Spec,” here:

