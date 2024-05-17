Listen to “The Grand Spec” from Water for Elephants

The original Broadway cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical Water for Elephants has been released today on all major streaming platforms. It is produced by Ghostlight Records, and a physical CD will be available this summer. Water for Elephants is based on Sara Gruen’s novel about a young veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus during the Great Depression. It features a book by Rick Elice and a score written by PigPen Theatre Co. You can listen to the first act finale, “The Grand Spec,” here: