Teeth to Transfer to New World Stages

The new horror musical comedy by Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs will start an open-ended run this October.

Teeth, the new musical comedy by Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs, will transfer to New World Stages this October for an open-ended run. No exact dates have been revealed, but tickets go on sale at the end of June, coinciding with the release of the original cast recording.

Based on the cult film by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth tells the story of Dawn O’Keefe, a devoutly Christian girl who discovers a set of chompers in her vagina. Beware all intruders. They bite.

TheaterMania’s review raved, “This isn’t just the story of one woman with an extraordinary vagina, but the overture to a world war between the sexes.” Since its sold-out run at Playwrights Horizons, Teeth has been nominated for the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lortel Award for Best Musical.

Sarah Benson directs the show, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. Casting for the off-Broadway transfer has not yet been announced.

The off-Broadway transfer is produced by Mark Gordon Pictures and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon.