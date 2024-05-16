Joey Merlo’s Midnight Coleslaw’s Tales From Beyond the Closet!!! to Premiere at the Tank

In a co-production with the Tank, Midnight Coleslaw’s Tales From Beyond the Closet!!!, an evening of campy horror-comedy one-acts by Joey Merlo (On Set With Theda Bara) and directed by Nick Browne, will run May 31-June 23 at the Tank.

Drag-vamp Midnight Coleslaw (and her talking-skull-sidekick Boner) hosts a campy and titillating evening of queer horror-comedy that includes a chair made out of skin that turns into a humanoid third-wheel in a couple’s relationship, a father back from the dead to make sure his little (unbeknownst to him lesbian) girl is thriving, and an aging queen’s party of disappearing guests.

OUT100’s 2019 Showgirl of the Year Charlene Incarnate stars as Midnight Coleslaw. The cast also includes Priscilla Flores, Curtis Gillen (co-composer for Water for Elephants), Amando Houser, Obie winner Jan Leslie Harding, Edgar Oliver, Rebecca Robertson (Sleep No More), and John William Watkins. Academy Award nominee Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) will take over for Gillen June 20-23.

The creative team includes scenic designer Joyce Lai, costume designer Brittani Beresford, lighting designer Matt Deinhart, sound designer Caroline Eng, projection designer Euxuan Ong, and puppet designer Michela Micalizio.