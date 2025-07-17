Cayleigh Capaldi, Kevin Earley, and Christiane Noll to Lead Sound of Music Tour

The cast also includes Nicholas Rodriguez and Kate Loprest.

Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations have announced principal casting for the North American tour of The Sound of Music, launching on September 5 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

The Sound of Music stars Cayleigh Capaldi (Titanique) as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Captain Georg von Trapp, and Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime) as the Mother Abbess.

The cast also includes Nicholas Rodriguez (Company) as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest (First Date) as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

This production of the musical, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo).

The award-winning design and production team includes set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Kai Harada, musical supervisor Andy Einhorn, and hair and wig designer Tom Watson.

