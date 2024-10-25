Special Reports

All the Wicked-Themed Movie Merch We Could Find

We have a feeling these will be popular!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

October 25, 2024

As we eagerly await the Wicked movie, we can’t help but be Oz-sessed with the gauntlet of merch items and collabs being released.

The first of the two-part Jon M. Chu-directed film starring Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (as Glinda) is set to bubble into cinemas on November 22.

Already on shelves are clothing (unadulterated clothing) from likes of H&M and Forever 21, and an extensive line at Target. But here are some of the most swankified itemrs we’ve seen so far (and no, this doesn’t include that Mac and Cheese you’ve read about).

wicked cocktails
The Absolut Wicked collaboration
(handout image)

Absolut Vodka

Some Wicked fans can toast the new film release with Absolut. The vodka company has put together a cocktail-making kit with all the ingredients to create everything from an Ozspresso Martini to a Popular Pink Punch and a Wickedly Dirty Martini.

HLSQ Wicked Launch 24 USUK 746x746 f7a1962
The Wicked Build-a-Bear dolls
(handout image)

Build-a-Bear

The exact details of this one are yet to be confirmed but the soft toy company is teasing a collaboration so cute that we could melt. A green teddy bear wearing a black dress and cloak, with a witches hat and broomstick, and a bunny rabbit in a pink gown seem to be the offering.

Crocs

If you’re getting ready to dance through life, you could probably use a pair of comfy Crocs! The official collaboration features a dark green pair alongside a baby pink heeled clog and customizable Jibbitz.

Dr. PawPaw

The lip balm company’s celebratory release is a green balm that changes to pink when worn – this will change your makeup game for good. Also in beauty is a holiday nail polish collection with OPI and of course, Grande’s beauty range r.e.m has launched a Glinda and an Elphaba collection.

Hilton Hotels

You can enjoy one short stay at the New York Midtown Hotel in a special Wicked suite! Split into two, guests can experience both Glinda and Elphaba’s rooms.

G1312UU00 combo 25
Wicked Monopoly
(© Hasbro)

Monopoly

Become a property tycoon and purchase all the Wicked hotspots including the entrance to Shiz University, Elphaba and Glinda’s Dorm Room, the Ozdust Ballroom, and the Wizard’s Throne Room, with Ozian coins. Hopefully, while playing with friends and family, everybody will stay calm and nobody will fly off the handle with competitiveness!

Want more to play with? There’s also a Lego collaboration and Mattel dolls.

Stanley

And if you’re in the market for a new bottle to drink out of, then you might be lucky enough to pick up a Stanley tumbler – available in glowing green or pretty pink with accents of gold!

BEIS424851 TheWickedBackpack WickedGreen product side 0109 V2
The BÉIS Wicked green backpack
(handout image)

BÉIS Travel

And if you’re in the market for a new suitcase, BÉIS has you covered, with a new pink and green toiletry kits, totes, luggage, and more.

Screenshot 2024 10 24 at 11.12.47 AM
(handout image)

Betty Crocker Cake Mix

Betty Crocker’s new cookie dough pops and cupcakes feature mixes that change color as you stir in the ingredients. Maybe they’ll be green like Elphaba or pink like Glinda. You’ll find out!

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin

Get a First Look at Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in a New Just in Time Trailer

The show will run at Circle in the Square Theatre, with performances starting on March 28. 