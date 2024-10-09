Wicked Movie Reveals Track List for Upcoming Soundtrack

You call it a cast recording if you want.

The first part of the Wicked movie adaptation, set to be released next month, has revealed its official soundtrack.

Wicked, part one, will bubble into cinemas on November 22. The Stephen Schwartz-Winnie Holzman musical stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M. Chu directs.

The soundtrack will be released in multiple formats including CD, double vinyl, double picture disc and digitally. Target will have exclusive versions including split pink and green vinyl and a CD with fold-out poster. Barnes & Noble will also have an exclusive version of the CD with an alternate cover. The release date is November 22.

Here is the track list, featuring the performers.

1. “No One Mourns the Wicked” – Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D Clarke, and Jenna Boyd

2. “Dear Old Shiz” – Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. “The Wizard And I” – Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. “What Is This Feeling?” – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

5. “Something Bad” – Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. “Dancing Through Life” – Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo

7. “Popular” – Ariana Grande

8. “I’m Not That Girl” – Cynthia Erivo

9. “One Short Day” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

10. “A Sentimental Man” – Jeff Goldblum

11.” Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande