Watch the Newest Wicked Trailer

The movie will be released in theaters on November 22.

September 5, 2024

A second full trailer has just been released for part one of the Wicked movie starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Like the first trailer, this one features parts of Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” and some of the same scenes, such as Glinda and Elphaba’s first meeting, as well as some new and expanded scenes. Watch the full video below.

The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu and also starring Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, and Keala Settle, will be released in theaters on November 22. Part two will be released on November 26, 2025.

