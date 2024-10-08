Absolut Partners With Wicked Film for Limited Edition Cocktail Kit

Absolut is launching the “Wicked Cocktails Straight from Oz” cocktail kit in honor of the new film, coming to theaters November 22.

The kit includes recipes and ingredients for the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch, Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir, and Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini, a specialty green cocktail inspired by Absolut partner and Wicked enthusiast, Evan Ross Katz.

The kits also include a Fandango code that can be redeemed towards the purchase of a movie ticket to see Wicked in theaters and the chance to win a trip to the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles for two, along with airfare and two-night hotel accommodations. The cocktail kits are available for purchase for $155.99.

Select theaters showing Wicked will also have specialty cocktails available for purchase.