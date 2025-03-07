Watch Tatianna Córdoba Sing “Flying Away” from Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Tatianna Córdoba will make her debut in Real Women Have Curves: The Musical when it starts performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. She plays Ana García, who dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles and her family’s garment business. Watch her sing “Flying Away” in the video below.

Music and lyrics are by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez. The musical also features a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.