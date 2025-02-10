Watch: Clips From Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center

Based on the Emmy-winning Apple Original series, Schmigadoon! just completed its world-premiere run at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on February 9.

The musical—directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul—starred Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) reprising her role from the series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked) as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants) as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner (Suffs) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook) as Danny Bailey.

Watch them perform songs from the show in the video below.

The cast also included Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn McClelland as Ruth O’Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.