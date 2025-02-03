Review: Schmigadoon! Finds New Life as Part of Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage Series

Schmigadoon!, the innovative Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series became a cult classic when it aired in 2021, blends elements of musical theater, comedy, and fantasy to create a satirical take on classic musicals. A love letter of sorts to theater enthusiasts, the show featured sharp dialogue, witty songs, and clever Easter eggs, with hidden gems in each episode.

Naturally, a stage production made perfect sense. The world premiere of Schmigadoon! is currently bowing as part of the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series, and fans of the series will be pleased. Director Christopher Gattelli hits on many of the series’ best standout jokes and plot points, while Cinco Paul, cocreator of the show and writer of the book, music, and lyrics, includes some of the most memorable (and hilarious!) songs, and even adds a few new rip-roaring tunes as well.

Just like on screen, the story follows a pair of dating doctors from New York, Melissa (Sara Chase) and Josh (Alex Brightman), who embark on a backpacking adventure in hopes of mending their troubled relationship. However, their journey quickly descends into conflict as they find themselves lost. They stumble upon an enchanting town named Schmigadoon, where life unfolds like a never-ending Golden Age musical. To their surprise, they realize they cannot leave until they find true love—though not necessarily with each other.

Broadway veterans Brightman and Chase prove to be the perfect duo as the feuding couple, brilliantly mirroring the humor brought forth by their TV counterparts, Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong. Brightman, well-versed in the art of dry wit, brings Josh to life with a delivery that is both swift and sharp, infused with a delightful incredulity that makes his observations and quips all the more hilarious. Equally impressive, Chase showcases her exceptional comic timing, wielding expressions and pacing that keep the audience in stitches. One of her best moments comes during a nod to The Sound of Music when she explains to a naïve couple parts of the human reproductive system in a much more NSFW version of “Do-Re-Mi.”

Season one of Schmigadoon! was six episodes, meaning there was almost three hours of material to call upon. At times, the stage mounting feels like things are rushed through or just glanced over to include so much of the original work. It may have been better to cherry pick some of the top plot points and devote more time to some of the stories. For instance, the connection between Josh and Emma (an astounding Isabelle McCalla) didn’t have the same level of heart that it did on screen.

Plus, the star power featured in the TV show—Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit—was a significant factor in the enjoyment of Schmigadoon! While the live version showcases a talented cast filled with Broadway stars of their own, the absence of widely recognizable faces is a bit disappointing to non-theater nerds. This difference made it challenging to replicate the same level of excitement and familiarity that the original series provided.

In fact, only one actor returned to their role—a marvelous Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, the mayor’s sexually frustrated wife. The audience’s enthusiastic cheers when she first took the stage made it clear that fans were craving familiarity and were delighted to see Harada reprise her role. Her comic performance, especially on the song, “He’s a Queer One, That Man o’ Mine” is a highlight, and her presence brings a much-needed sense of continuity for audiences.

Still, the supporting cast was spectacular. The adorable Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, a boy with a lisp who announces different things happening in the show, steals every scene he is in. His interactions with Brightman are also some of the most tender in the story. Ryan Vasquez as rapscallion Danny Bailey, is a hoot as the carnie who falls head-over-heals for Melissa despite his single-living ways. McKenzie Kurtz is pitch-perfect as the Ado Annie-like Betsy McDonough, while an underused Javier Muñoz makes the most of his scenes.

Another standout is Emily Skinner as the town’s self-appointed moral arbiter Mildred Layton, whose Music Man-inspired patter song “Tribulation” (a fan-favorite from the TV show) is spot-on. Del Aguila as Reverend Layton and Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove bring a delightful blend of humor and charm to their roles. Their comedic timing and playful interactions provided big laughs but added depth to the characters that was somewhat lacking in the TV show.

Scott Pask’s scenic design and Linda Cho’s costumes are more akin to the 1920s then the era the musical is spoofing, but the playful designs transport the audience to a fantastical world. They bridge the charm of the past with the hilarity of the plot, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the delightful satire the show is. unfolds.

Schmigadoon! doesn’t require one to have seen the TV show to understand and appreciate all the references to the musicals of yesteryear, but for those who do, it’s that much more fun.