Watch a Preview of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in The Last Five Years

The producers of the upcoming Broadway production released a music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You.”

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

February 11, 2025

Performances for The Last Five Years starring Grammy nominee Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren start on March 18 at the Hudson Theatre. In the meantime, producers Seaview, ATG Productions, and the Season released a new music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and directed by Brayden Harry. Watch the video below.

The Broadway premiere of the musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman (The Outsiders).

