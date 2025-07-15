The season also includes Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland, Pennsylvania, has announced its 2025-26 season.

First up is the classic Frank Loesser musical Guys and Dolls, running October 3-5 and 10-12.

The season also includes Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. (November 14-16 and 21-23), a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2003 film featuring music by the songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen); The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (December 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21), adapted from the bestselling young adult book; Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker (December 12-14 and 19-21); Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (February 13-15 and 20-22); and The All Hands On Deck Show! (March 19-22), scheduled to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and patterned after USO Big Band road shows.

The season concludes with the Shaiman and Wittman musical Hairspray (May 1-3 and 8-10) and Legally Blonde The Musical (June 19-21 and 26-28), to coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary in 2026.

