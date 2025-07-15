TheaterMania Logo white orange
Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, and More at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

The season also includes Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Linda Buchwald

| Pennsylvania |

July 15, 2025

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland, Pennsylvania, has announced its 2025-26 season.

First up is the classic Frank Loesser musical Guys and Dolls, running October 3-5 and 10-12.

The season also includes Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. (November 14-16 and 21-23), a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2003 film featuring music by the songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen); The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (December 5-7, 12-14, and 19-21), adapted from the bestselling young adult book; Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker (December 12-14 and 19-21); Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (February 13-15 and 20-22); and The All Hands On Deck Show! (March 19-22), scheduled to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and patterned after USO Big Band road shows.

The season concludes with the Shaiman and Wittman musical Hairspray (May 1-3 and 8-10) and Legally Blonde The Musical (June 19-21 and 26-28), to coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary in 2026.

Click here for more information.

