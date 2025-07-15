Old Globe to Present Spanish Translation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Old Globe announced a concert presentation of ¡Cómo el Grinch Robó la Navidad!, the world premiere Spanish translation of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

With special permission from Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the Globe will introduce a new version of Dr. Seuss’s classic. The concerts will be held November 21-22 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Every year, more than 40,000 English-speaking audience members see the Old Globe’s production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Now the theater is welcoming over 800,000 people in the region who speak Spanish at home—24 percent of San Diego County, according to the 2020 US Census—with ¡Cómo el Grinch Robó la Navidad!, which will serve the San Diego and Tijuana border communities.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which originally premiered in 1997, was conceived and directed by Jack O’Brien and features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, and music by Mel Marvin, with additional music by Albert Hague. The lyric translation and adaptation of ¡Cómo el Grinch Robó la Navidad! are by Katya María Ojeda Iturbide and Luis Gerardo Villegas, who have translated stage works and musical films made by Disney, Marvel, Pixar, LucasFilms, and more. The concert will be directed by James Vásquez, who has directed 22 productions of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at the Old Globe.

Casting and other concert details will be announced at a later date. A full production of ¡Cómo el Grinch Robó la Navidad! will be announced next year.