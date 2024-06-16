Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to Headline Broadway Production of The Last Five Years

Whitney White will direct Jason Robert Brown’s generation-defining musical in the spring of 2025.

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years in the spring of 2025.

Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) will helm the two-character musical, which follows Jamie (Jonas) and Cathy (Warren) as they fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship.

Warren and Jonas follow in the theatrical footsteps of Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in Daisy Prince’s original off-Broadway production, and Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor’s off-Broadway revival at Second Stage. Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick starred in a film version directed by Richard LaGravenese.

Additional information, including creative team and venue, will be announced at a later date.