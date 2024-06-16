Theater News

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to Headline Broadway Production of The Last Five Years

Whitney White will direct Jason Robert Brown’s generation-defining musical in the spring of 2025.

David Gordon
Broadway
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas for Broadway's The Last Five Years Photo by Norman Jean Roy
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas
(© Norman Jean Roy)

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years in the spring of 2025.

Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) will helm the two-character musical, which follows Jamie (Jonas) and Cathy (Warren) as they fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship.

Warren and Jonas follow in the theatrical footsteps of Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in Daisy Prince’s original off-Broadway production, and Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor’s off-Broadway revival at Second Stage. Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick starred in a film version directed by Richard LaGravenese.

Additional information, including creative team and venue, will be announced at a later date.

 