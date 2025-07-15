Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson to Lead Irish Rep's The Honey Trap

Irish Repertory Theatre announced initial casting for the New York premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann (Friends Like These) and directed by Matt Torney (The White Chip). The play runs September 17-November 9, with opening night set for September 2, in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

The cast of The Honey Trap will include Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi (Sweeney Todd), Samantha Mathis (American Psycho), Molly Ranson (Prayer for the French Republic), Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski (Divorce). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb,, costume design by Sarita Fellows, sound design by James Garver, and properties by Nicole Rozanski.

The Honey Trap, presented as a staged reading at Irish Rep in 2024 as part of the New Works Fall Festival, takes place in Belfast, 1979, at the height of the Troubles. Two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts, but what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, one of the soldiers is drawn back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.