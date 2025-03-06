Watch the Cast of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical Sing the Title Song

Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the 2002 film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical starts performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 1, with an official opening on April 27. In the meantime, watch the cast sing the title song, with music and lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, in the video below.

The musical stars Justina Machado, Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Shelby Acosta, Carla Jimenez, Aline Mayagoitia, Jennifer Sánchez, and Sandra Valls.