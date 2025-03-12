The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who played siblings on the HBO series Succession, both started previews on Broadway on Monday, March 10. Culkin stars in Glengarry Glen Ross at the Palace Theatre, and Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Music Box. Watch a video of the two reuniting at the Music Box stage door, posted by Tik Tok user _alliemcg.

Culkin, who won an Oscar earlier this month, can be heard saying he was taking pictures of the theater and that he can’t wait to see Snook in her show.