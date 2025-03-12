TheaterMania Logo white orange
Video Flash

Watch Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite at the Stage Door

The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

March 12, 2025

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who played siblings on the HBO series Succession, both started previews on Broadway on Monday, March 10. Culkin stars in Glengarry Glen Ross at the Palace Theatre, and Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Music Box. Watch a video of the two reuniting at the Music Box stage door, posted by Tik Tok user _alliemcg.

@_alliemcg

Just witnessed this reunion after Sarah Snook’s INCREDIBLE performance in A Picture of Dorian Gray. A sweet moment between two amazing actors. #sarahsnook #kieranculkin #succession #pictureofdoriangray #nyc #broadway

♬ original sound – Alexandra McGrath

Culkin, who won an Oscar earlier this month, can be heard saying he was taking pictures of the theater and that he can’t wait to see Snook in her show.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 03 12 at 2.54.24 PM

Watch Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite at the Stage Door

The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.