First Listen: "This Is Our Time" From Frank Wildhorn's Your Lie in April Musical

Ghostlight Records will release the original London cast recording of Frank Wildhorn’s Your Lie in April: The Musical on Friday, April 4.

With a score by Wildhorn, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, book by Riko Sakaguchi, and English-language book by Rinne B. Groff, the musical is based on the mana by Naoshi Arakawa. We’ve got a first listen to the track “This Is Our Time,” sung by Rachel Clare Chan, Dean John Wilson, and Zheng Xi Yong:

The recording of Your Lie in April: The Musical is based on the show’s West End premiere, which ran at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre in 2024. Nick Winston directed and choreographed. The musical opened in Tokyo in 2022, followed by a Japan tour, and smashed box office records. The recent West End production was the show’s English language premiere.

The album’s cast includes Zheng Xi Yong, Mia Kobayashi, Rachel Clare Chan, Dean John Wilson, Theo Oh, Lucy Park, Ericka Posadas, and Ernest Stroud. The music arrangements and orchestrations are by Jason Howland, with Katy Richardson serving as musical supervisor. The musical director and conductor is Chris Poon. Jordan Murphy is the co-director.

Pre-save the album here.