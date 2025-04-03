Writer-director David Mamet’s first film in over a decade, Henry Johnson, an adaptation of his 2023 play of the same name, will be released on May 9, in partnership with the production company 1993.

Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Chris Bauer (True Blood), Dominic Hoffman (Suits: LA), and Shia LaBeouf (Transformers) star, reprising their stage roles onscreen.

The film will be available for rental directly through the film’s website and will have a theatrical run at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles. Additional theater listings will follow on the website.

Henry Johnson follows the title character (Jonigkeit) as he navigates his search for a moral center, looking to the authority figures he encounters along the way, including his eventual cellmate, Gene (LaBeouf).