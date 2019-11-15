Fiddler on the Roof Broadway Theatre •DANNY BURSTEIN DANNY BURSTEIN (Tevye) Danny is a 5-time Tony Award nominee whose 15 Broadway credits include: Cabaret (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); The Snow Geese; Golden Boy (2013 Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Follies (2012 Tony, Astaire & Grammy Award nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; South Pacific (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award); The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony and Ovation Award nominations); Saint Joan; The Seagull; Three Men on a Horse; A Little Hotel on the Side; The Flowering Peach; A Class Act; Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway credits include: Talley’s Folly (Lucille Lortel & Drama League nominations); Mrs. Farnsworth; Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Film/TV includes: The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman); Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann); Lolly Steinman on “Boardwalk Empire” (directed by Martin Scorsese); “Louie;” Transamerica; “Absolutely Fabulous;” “Ed;” all the “Law & Order” series; “Hope & Faith;” Deception; Affluenza; American Milkshake; Nor’easter; Construction; Liv and Trust, Greed, Bullets & Bourbon. He recently made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Frosch in the Jeremy Sams/Douglas Carter Beane production of Die Fledermaus. JESSICA HECHT ALIX KOREY ADAM DANNHEISSER ADAM KANTOR KARL KENZLER SAMANTHA MASSELL MELANIE MOORE NICK REHBERGER ALEXANDRA SILBER GEORGE PSOMAS JULIE BENKO ERIC BOURNE AUSTIN GOODWIN JACOB GUZMAN REED LUPLAU BRANDT MARTINEZ SARAH PARKER JONATHAN ROYSE WINDHAM JENNY ROSE BAKER HAYLEY FEINSTEIN BEN RAPPAPORT MICHAEL C. BERNARDI ADAM GRUPPER MITCH GREENBERG JEFFREY SCHECTER “SHECKY” JESSE KOVARSKY ERIC BOURNE STEPHEN CARRASCO ERIC CHAMBLISS LORI WILNER JESSICA VOSK JENNIFER ZETLAN TESS PRIMACK MARLA PHELAN MATT MOISEY SILVIA VRSKOVA AARON YOUNG Production Credits: Bartlett Sher (director) Jerome Robbins (original choreography) Hofesh Shechter (additional choreography) Michael Yeargan (scenic design) Catherine Zuber (costume design) Donald Holder (lighting design) Scott Lehrer (sound design) Ted Sperling (music director) Other Credits: Lyrics by: Sheldon Harnick Music by: Jerry Bock Book by Joseph Stein