Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet and More Coming to Theatre for a New Audience

Theatre for a New Audience has announced its 2025-26 season, marking the transition between outgoing founding artistic director Jeffrey Horowitz and incoming artistic director Arin Arbus.

The season begins with Ibsen’s The Wild Duck, adapted by playwright David Eldridge. The co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) will be directed by Simon Godwin and will run at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn, September 2-28. Following the New York engagement, it will run October 18-November 16 at STC in Washington, DC.

Next, Ash K. Tata will direct Shakespeare’s Tragedy of Coriolanius, running February 1-March 1. This production will blend live performance and multimedia to create a world where screen combat is contrasted with the intensity of real-life war.

Finally, TFANA will present Chela De Ferrari’s Spanish-language reimagining of Hamlet, performed by an ensemble of eight actors with Down syndrome. Running March 23-28, it is presented with De Ferrari and her company, Teatro La Plaza.

Complete information about each show will be announced at a later date.