TheaterMania Logo white orange
Video Flash

Watch Manoel Felciano and Ashley Pérez Sing "The Hidden Sky" From Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley

The new album, featuring, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, and Jason Gotay, will stream July 25.

Pete Hempstead

Pete Hempstead

| New York City |

July 24, 2025

Center Stage Records has announced the release Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley in streaming and digital formats on Friday, July 25.

The new album features Shereen Ahmed, Kate Baldwin, Mikaela Bennett, Max Chernin, Eisa Davis, Melissa Errico, Manoel Felciano, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Jason Gotay, Marya Grandy, Darron Hayes, Christian Probst, Sam Simahk, and Michael Winther.

Foley tragically passed away before his work achieved widespread public recognition. He nonetheless left behind an undiscovered trove of beautifully sweeping songs, overflowing with soaring melodies, that blend Broadway and classical art song with widespread influences from folk to soul.

Stephen Sondheim—an early mentor of Foley—called him “among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood.”

Watch Felciano and Pérez Flanagan sing “The Hidden Sky” below.

To preorder the album, click here.

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 07 24 113333

Watch Manoel Felciano and Ashley Pérez Sing "The Hidden Sky" From Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley

The new album, featuring, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, and Jason Gotay, will stream July 25.