The new album, featuring, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, and Jason Gotay, will stream July 25.

Center Stage Records has announced the release Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley in streaming and digital formats on Friday, July 25.

The new album features Shereen Ahmed, Kate Baldwin, Mikaela Bennett, Max Chernin, Eisa Davis, Melissa Errico, Manoel Felciano, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Jason Gotay, Marya Grandy, Darron Hayes, Christian Probst, Sam Simahk, and Michael Winther.

Foley tragically passed away before his work achieved widespread public recognition. He nonetheless left behind an undiscovered trove of beautifully sweeping songs, overflowing with soaring melodies, that blend Broadway and classical art song with widespread influences from folk to soul.

Stephen Sondheim—an early mentor of Foley—called him “among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood.”

Watch Felciano and Pérez Flanagan sing “The Hidden Sky” below.

To preorder the album, click here.