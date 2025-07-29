Felicia Finley, Kelvin Moon Loh to Star in Mistaken Hawaii Missile Alert Musical

The York presents This Is Not a Drill this fall.

Off-Broadway’s York Theatre Company will present the world premiere of This Is Not a Drill, a new musical by Holly Doubet, Joseph McDonough, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester. Directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, it runs September 9-October 11 at the Theatre at St. Jean’s.

Based on true events, it’s a musicalization of the 2018 incident when an emergency alert mistakenly warned residents and visitors to Hawaii of an incoming missile attack. Book writer/composer/lyiricst Doubet experienced the situation firsthand.

The production has musical direction by David John Madore, music supervision by Paul Gogaev, arrangements by Ben Babylon, Bogaev, and Madore, sets by Edward Pierce, costumes by Johanna Pan, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, projections by Brad Peterson and Peter Brucker, and sound design by Shannon Slaton.

In the cast are Caitlin Burke as Leilani, Matthew Curiano as Chris, Chris Doubet as Tony, Gary Edwards as Derek, Felicia Finley as Jessica, Kelvin Moon Loh as Kaleo, Sam Poon as Ikaia, and Aurelia Williams as Sophie. Ensemble members are Victor E. Chan, Bill Coyne, Lucas Poost, and Marianne Tatum. The swings are Xavier Reyes and T. Shyvonne Stewart.