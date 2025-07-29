Updated Damn Yankees Will Star Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe, and Jordan Donica

Set in the 2000s, this new take on the musical premieres at Arena Stage.

Arena Stage has announced casting for its reimagined production of Damn Yankees, running September 9-November 9.

Led by two-time Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy), Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Boyd), Bryonha Marie (Meg Boyd), Alysha Umphress (Gloria Thorpe), Nehal Joshi (Van Buren), Keenan McCarter (Welch), Rayanne Gonzales (Sister), and Sarah Anne Sillers (Doris), the cast of Damn Yankees also features Giuseppe Bausilio, Raúl Contreras, Deanna Cudjoe, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Michael Harmon, Ryo Kamibayashi, Georgia Monroe, J Savage, Justin Showell, Kevin Munhall, Jordyn Taylor, Drake Leach, and Dani Spieler.

Now set in the 2000s during the unbeatable reign of the Yankees, the musical by Richard Adler, Jerry Ross, George Abbott, and Douglass Wallop will have a new book by Will Power and Doug Wright, additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Trujillo’s creative team includes Robert Brill (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Walter Trarbach (sound), Peter Nigrini (costumes), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Adam Rothenberg (music direction), Greg Anthony Rassen (music supervision and arrangements), David Chase (score supervisor), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wigs), and Paul Kieve (illusions).